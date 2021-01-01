From kirkland's
Honey Resin Wicker Round Dining Table
Our Honey Resin Wicker Round Dining Table is a wonderful way to complete your outdoor space! Gather around this stylish table with good food and friends. Coffee table measures 29.5H x 44.5 in. in diameter Crafted of polyresin wicker Powder-coated steel frame Honey brown finish Woven base and top design Features an umbrella hole Weight: 23.7 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Safe for outdoor use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .