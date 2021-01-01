From honey-can-do
Honey Can Do 6 Shelf Bamboo Hanging Organizer
Turn a jumbled mess into a well-organized closet with our eco-friendly soft storage solutions. Made of sustainable materials, this durable piece keeps clutter at bay using every inch of available space for endless storage possibilities. This organizer has reinforced shelves for great capacity and easily attaches directly to your closet rod with two included steel hooks. Perfect for folded sweaters and other garments, it can also be used for small bags and accessories. Beautiful bamboo accenting creates a classic, eco-friendly look that complements any decor. Add Honey-Can-Do storage drawers (sold separately) for an alternate storage option. One item in Honey-Can-Do's mix and match collection of sturdy canvas closet organizers available in several colors, it's a perfect blend of economy and strength.