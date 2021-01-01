Beautifully crafted with classic farmhouse styling, this wooden TV stand creates an inviting space for home entertainment. The single storage drawer, storage compartment, and four open shelves offer ample space for your living room essentials. Featuring a classic country design, this washed gray finish TV stand boasts an expansive surface with enough room for a 60-inch television. From family movie nights to binge watching your favorite shows, this media TV stand provides an attractive setting for your viewing enjoyment. Saint Birch Honduras Washed Gray TV Stand (Accommodates TVs up to 60-in) Walnut | SBHN7009TVWG