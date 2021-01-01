From family heritage gifts
Honduras Signature Flag Pole - Patriotic Honduran Flag Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
This cool, retro style Honduras flag design is the perfect way to express Honduran patriotism and love. Great souvenir for travel bloggers or vloggers, social media influencers, backpackers, expats, or ESL teachers who love Honduras. Ideal novelty Tegucigalpa, San Pedro Sula, and Choloma souvenir for to celebrate Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month. A unique and chic way to display flag colors. Great vintage style gift for family and friends and anyone with Catracho ancestry. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.