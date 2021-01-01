Honaker 1 - Light Single Cylinder Pendant

This 1-Light Mini Pendant showcases a Modern design that is suitable in many areas such as a Kitchen, over an Island, Counter, over a Bar, or in any small space that needs illumination like a reading area. It is made from metal and features a circular ceiling canopy with a cord that suspends a geometric socket. Hanging off the end is a Clear Glass Cylindrical Shade that houses the Medium Base 60W Light Bulb of your choice – we recommend an Edison-style bulb for some retro vibes. (light bulb not included). Plus, this fixture's height can be adjusted to best suit your space. Use as alone or in multiples for a dramatic statement and added illumination. Finish: Polished Chrome