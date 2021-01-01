From liberty
Homestead Poster Bedroom Set
Advertisement
Rubberwood solids w/ split heart, Hickory veneersBurnished Sage finish with gray cerused accentsWirebrush distressingPlanked panelsTurned posts w/ bead moldingInterchangable finialScallop shapingBolt on rail systemCenter support slat systemHand hammered antique pewter bail and knob hardwareFull extension metal side drawer glidesFrench and English dovetail drawer constructionFully stained interior drawersPremium felt lined top drawersCedar lined bottom drawersBottom case dust proofing.Beauty and comfort merge as one in the Homestead Bedroom Collection by Liberty Furniture. A perfect blending of refinement with a casual feel. This collection is crafted from Hickory veneers in split heart cathedrals that are finished in a burnished sage with gray cerusing that has subtle distressing for a vintage aged character. Indulge in the Homestead collection both tranquil and bold for a new sense of home.