Montana Woodworks Homestead Collection Medium Brown King Platform Bed, Early American

Created in the mountains of Montana using solid, American grown wood, the artisans rough saw all the timbers and accessory trim pieces for a look uniquely reminiscent of the timber-framed homes once found on the American frontier. Homestead Collection beds feature true heirloom quality design and construction; all parts are hand fit and assembled with the utmost care. Minimal assembly required; attach side rails to headboard and footboard, install slats and plywood and enjoy. Color: Early American.