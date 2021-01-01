From montana woodworks

Montana Woodworks Homestead Collection Medium Brown King Platform Bed, Early American

$1,007.99
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Created in the mountains of Montana using solid, American grown wood, the artisans rough saw all the timbers and accessory trim pieces for a look uniquely reminiscent of the timber-framed homes once found on the American frontier. Homestead Collection beds feature true heirloom quality design and construction; all parts are hand fit and assembled with the utmost care. Minimal assembly required; attach side rails to headboard and footboard, install slats and plywood and enjoy. Color: Early American.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com