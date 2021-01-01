From minky
Minky Homecare Plastic Sink Caddy
The new Minky Sink Organizer is an innovative solution that provides storage for cloths, brushes, sponges and washing up liquid. The sleek, slim line design enables, keeping all washing up tools neatly stored away. Minky's new and innovative sink side storage products offer practical, beautifully made solutions for safely drying and storing crockery, cutlery, glassware, pots, pans and utensils. The new range has been carefully designed, in the UK, to meet the needs of all types and sizes of households. Constructed from premium materials, including sturdy ABS and high grade stainless steel, these products will keep the sink side looking neat and tidy for years to come.