Home Zone 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves with Corner Shower Caddy, Chrome

Update your bathroom with the Home Zone 3-Tier Shower Caddy. The corner shower caddy has a three-point base with height-adjustable feet to ensure ultimate stability. Its versatile shelves can be customized to fit your specific needs. The wireframe around the top shelf features two soft-edged U-shaped hooks that are useful for holding loofahs or other hanging shower accessories and products. The second shelf has a wireframe without hooks, giving it a sharp, streamlined appearance. Sporting an elegant chrome finish, this adjustable shower caddy blends nicely with most contemporary styles.