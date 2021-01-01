Home 31.5" × 19.7" Desktop Computer Desk With Shelf

Our computer desk size is 31.5"x19.7" x 28.3", which is great for small spaces or corners, small desks for small spaces. However, it's big enough for a child to study and writing or put a computer, some books, or some tools for work.The thicker metal frame and adopt the triangle structure to make the desk stable, which is strong enough to support heavy weights. Waterproof design, which protects the office desk surface from daily wear and tears. The table desk with an open shelf can put some books, files, tools for work, and any tiny thing that you need. This computer desk can be used in the study, bedroom, living room, kitchen, office, as a writing desk, study desk, computer desk, office desk, workstation desk, etc.