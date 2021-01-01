IENJOY HOME Home Spun Home Spun Premium Ultra Soft Wheat Pattern 4-Piece California King Bed Sheet Set - Pale Blue at Nordstrom Rack

The Home Spun Premium Ultra Soft 4-Piece Wheatfield Sheet Set is designed with your comfort in mind. Add a designer accent to your bedroom décor with this timeless Wheatfield pattern artistically created to be a wonderful addition to any bedroom. Made of the finest imported double-brushed microfiber yarns creating a new standard in softness and breathability, this 4-piece sheet set will make it incredibly hard to get out of bed in the morning. Our premium yarns are two times more durable than cotton, completely wrinkle free, and perfect for all seasons- Color: pale blue- Double-brushed microfiber for outstanding comfort- Printed Wheat design for a classic addition to any bedroom décor- 16" deep pocket fitted sheets - perfect for oversized mattresses- Superior weave for durability and a buttery-soft touch- Made of ultra-soft and breathable 90 GSM microfiber- Hypoallergenic and Antimicrobial for allergy sufferers and sensitive skinSet Includes:- 1 California King Fitted Sheet: 72" W x 84" L + 16"- 1 California King Flat Sheet: 108" W x 102" L- 2 King Pillowcases: 20" W x 40" L 4-piece set 100% microfiber Machine wash cold, tumble dry low Imported