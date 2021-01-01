Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat (RTH9585WF)
Description
Features:Comfort comes in your color: Personalize your Wi-Fi Smart Color Programmable Thermostat to fit your décor.Your schedule and Your way: Flexible programming options for your schedule or utility company’s peak rate pricing.Easy operation and intuitive: Bright, easy-to-read touchscreen makes for simple operation.Weather screen features: View the daily forecast on the screen, and check indoor and outdoor humidity.Easy-to-use app: Choose from the Total Connect Comfort app or the Honeywell Home app to control your WiFi thermostat anytime, anywhere.Smart home integration: The Wi-Fi Smart Color is compatible with voice assistant devices like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, and more.Monthly energy reports: Track your heating and cooling and get personalized tips on reducing energy use.Efficiency and rewards: Works with utility programs across the US to bring you even more savings.Smart alerts help you worry less: Get air filter change reminders, temperature notifications, internet connection alerts, and more.ENERGY STAR® certified: Honeywell Home Wi-Fi thermostats are energy-efficient without sacrificing performance.Auto switch from heat to cool: The Wi-Fi Smart Color automatically determines if your home needs heating or cooling.Learns your comfort levels: Smart Response™ learns your home's cycles to help deliver the right temperature.Additional features: The Wi-Fi Smart Color auto-updates for daylight savings and has multi-language options. How to install and replace your thermostat Click here for more information on Electronic Recycling ProgramsSpecifications:Thermostat Type: Programmable, CommunicatingWiFi Specifications: 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n, 2.4GHz rangeColor: SilverIncludes: Thermostat, Wall Plate, Screws, Anchors, Quick Start Guide, Thermostat ID Card, Wire Labels, User GuideProgram Modes: 7-Day ProgrammableUtility Rewards: YesDisplay Type: Touch ScreenPower Supply: Hard-wiredProduct Height: 3.5 inchesProduct Length: 4.5 inchesProduct Width: 0.8 inchesWarranty: 1 YearControl Functions: Heating, CoolingAlerts and Reminders: Filter Change 1, Humidifier Pad (through app)Energy Star Certified: Yes