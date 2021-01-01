GAOPAN Home Office Furniture 47.2inches Computer Desk with 2 Storage Drawers and Pull-Out Keyboard Tray, Multi-Functions Study Writing Workstation w/CPU Pedestal and Wheels, Espresso

Transform any room in your home to a workspace with the Computer Desk with 2 drawers. The two drawers featured in the computer provide plenty of space for small utilities and office supplies. This Computer Desk features 2 drawers and a pull-out keyboard for extra storage space tray.Designed with a pedestal which can accommodate a CPU.Made of strong MDF boarding making this computer desk highly sturdy and long-lasting The spacious tabletop provides enough space for a computer or laptop. Made of strong MDF, this computer desk is strong and long-lasting, which is an ideal addition of furniture for home and office. This computer desk can also be placed in the rooms of children as a study table. It is easy to care for and maintain. This desk can be wiped with a clean and damp cloth for keeping away dust and dirt. Large table top provides enough work space for you to work and or for your children to study if used for children or as a family desk. The exterior shelves of the desk can hold books. Overall dimensions: 47.2"L x 21.7"W x 33.5"H.