Home Office Computer Desk Table With Keyboard Tray And Drawers (White)

Transform any room in your home to a workspace with the Computer Desk with 2 drawers. This Computer Desk features 2 drawers and a pull-out keyboard tray. The spacious tabletop provides enough space for a computer or laptop. Made of strong MDF, this computer desk is strong and long-lasting, which is an ideal addition of furniture for home and office. The two drawers featured in the computer provide plenty of space for small utilities and office supplies. The exterior shelves of the desk can hold books. This desk has a pedestal which can accommodate a CPU which can be easily removed, when required. This computer desk can also be placed in the rooms of children as a study table. It is easy to care for and maintain. This desk can be wiped with a clean and damp cloth for keeping away dust and dirt. Color: Expresso