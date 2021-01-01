Home Office Computer Desk Table with Keyboard Tray and Drawers (White)

Transform any room in your home to a workspace with the Computer Desk with 2 drawers. This Computer Desk features 2 drawers and a pull-out keyboard tray. The spacious tabletop provides enough space for a computer or laptop. Made of strong MDF, this computer desk is strong and long-lasting, which is an ideal addition of furniture for home and office. The two drawers featured in the computer provide plenty of space for small utilities and office supplies. The exterior shelves of the desk can hold books. This desk has a pedestal which can accommodate a CPU which can be easily removed, when required. This computer desk can also be placed in the rooms of children as a study table. It is easy to care for and maintain. This desk can be wiped with a clean and damp cloth for keeping away dust and dirt. Large table top provides enough work space for you to work and or for your children to study if used for children or as a family desk Features 2 drawers and a pull-out keyboard tray for extra storage space Made of strong MDF boarding making this computer desk highly sturdy and long-lasting Designed with a pedestal which can accommodate a CPU Overall dimensions: 47.2"L x 21.7"W x 33.5"H Weight & Dimensions Overall Product Dimension :47.2"L x 21.7"W x 33.5"H Detail Product Dimension: Please refer to the Size image Number of Package: 1 Package Dimension :Please refer to the Specification Overall Product Weight :72.75 LBS Package Weight :Please refer to the Specification Specifications: Product Type: Computer Desk Color :White Material :MDF Assembly Required: Yes Country of Origin： China Product Warranty ：One year Notes:1. Manual measurement has been used,there may be some reasonable error. 2.All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display.