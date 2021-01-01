Home Office Computer Desk, Small Study Writing Desk, Laptop Table, With castors, 31.5'x19.7'x29.5' Chipboard

The compact computer desk for laptop and desktop is designed for space-saving and is a real eye-catcher in your room with its modern, stylish look The large work surface allows you to use your computer and writing materials comfortably This computer table is designed with a sliding keyboard section and a 1 special shelf for the CPU tower and 2 shelves for your other computer essentials This workstation, constructed of board, assures you years of service We packed item as good as we can, if there is any damaged Or missing parts, please contact us first and offer us pictures of damaged part, We will give you a satisfactory answer within 24 hours.