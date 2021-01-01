Calvin Klein Home Modern Cotton Harrison Bedding, Cal King Fitted Sheet, Burgundy

The ultimate in comfort, Modern Cotton Harrison Sheeting is offered in flat sheets, fitted sheets, and pillowcase pairs. The fitted sheet elastic is inspired by the Calvin Klein Underwear band, featuring a bold stripe. Inspired by classic Calvin Klein Underwear, Modern Cotton bedding is made from the same ultra-comfortable cotton-modal fabric. Soft, youthful cotton-modal bedding, taking its cues from well-loved garments, like a favorite T-shirt or hoodie. Sheets and pillowcase pairs are sold separately.