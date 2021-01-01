Safavieh Home Marlene Rose Gold Sunburst 28-inch Decorative Accent Mirror

Add a dazzling accent to any entryway, living room or Bedroom with a Safavieh mirror Sunburst mirror has a lovely Rose Gold Finish and is crafted with sturdy iron Full dimensions are 28. 3" Wide x 1" Deep x 28. 3" High Please note that this product is hand crafted by artisans, and none are exactly alike: Each item will have different shadings, patterning and variations in color Safavieh Has been a trusted brand in home Furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship and unmatched style