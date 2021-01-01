From grafton
Grafton Home Madison Barrel, Sea Swivel Chair, Multi
FEATURES: The Marvel Swivel Barrel Chair from Grafton Home is a multi-purpose accent chair with a 360' swivel and traditional barrel shape. A slow sloped arm with rounded edge gives a luxurious yet casual sit. FUNCTION: The Marvel is timeless and a welcome addition to a living room, bedroom, nursery, office or sitting room. MATERIALS: Grafton Home is known for Quality materials and exceptional fabrics. The Marvel Swivel chair is made with solid wood and plywood, foam cushions and a round, sturdy metal swivel base. The Under the Sea Blue fabric is a poly blend that wards off stains and scuffs. DIMENSIONS: 29"D x 29"W x 30"H; seat height is 18" high, ADA compliant height; seat depth is 21" deep; capacity is 300lbs ASSEMBLY & CARE: No assembly required. Spot clean only. Do no use chemical cleaners or bleach to maintain color quality of the fabric. Included components: Chair, Swivel Base