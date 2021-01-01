Home L-Shape Office Desk
Description
Features:Round corner design: arc design of the desk corner can make your computer power cord and other data lines connected to your equipment through the gap between the wall and desk, without squeezing and damaging the lines. The space under the round corner can hold computer hosts to provide a space-saving solution for you.Product Size56.7"L x 56.7"W x 32.6"HSimple yet stylish: simple lined framework combined with a black finish, this L-shaped desk looks attractive with its modern and stylish appearance. All black design makes the desk perfectly match with any home decor.Desk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: L-ShapeReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: TransparentTop Material: GlassTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: TransparentBase Material: Base Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: YesExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 350Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsDS Primary Product Style: ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: Wood / Metal Legs: Wood Top: Standing Desk Converter: Spefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoHFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoLEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: