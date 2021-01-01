From latitude run
Home Desktop Computer Desk Simpleness Student Desk With Double Drawers
Advertisement
Feature:The desktop uses a first-grade fire board, a large and comfortable table top.The overall structure is stable, the workbench is wear-resistant, scratch-resistant, waterproof, and has no odor.Precision workmanship, meticulous and excellent environmentally friendly plates.Easy to assemble, the overall style is stylish.Scope of application: office, bedroom, study, etc., the product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.Description:Product Name: Desktop computer desk.Product color: Yellow.Product weight: 41.5 pounds.Material: Sheet, metal.Special design: sturdy structural design, Fine veneer, Rounded corners, multi-layer rack for books and sundries.Product size: 39.37x 19.7 x 29.9 inches (100x50x76 cm)Packing size:43.1 x 22.4 x 5.1 inches (109.5x57x13 cm).Package Included:1 desktop computer desk