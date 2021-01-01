SAFAVIEH Home Collection Wesson Natural Woven Leather Dining Chair (Set of 2) -Fully Assembled DCH3005B-SET2, Cognac/Black

[DESIGNER DETAILS]: Add a chic touch of style to your home with this comfortable and inviting dining chair set; Features basket-woven natural-toned leather paired with a clean-lined black metal base and cut-out back [SET OF 2]: Sold in a set of two (2) for symmetrical matching seating and space for family and friends to gather for years to come [PERFECT SIZE FOR ANY DINING SPACE]: Full dimensions are 17" wide x 20.5" deep x 33.8" high [NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED]: Arrives fully assembled for ultimate convenience and instant enjoyment in your home [TRUSTED BRAND]: SAFAVIEH has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug and furniture search with SAFAVIEH and explore over 100,000 products today