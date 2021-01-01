SAFAVIEH Home Collection Videl Dark Grey/Black Accent Chair ACH4011B

[DESIGNER DETAILS]: Add a chic touch of style to your home with this comfortable and inviting accent chair [DURABLE CONSTRUCTION]: Made with sturdy legs in a sleek black finish with dark grey upholstery for long-lasting comfort and beauty [PERFECT SIZE FOR ANY ROOM]: Full dimensions are 30" wide x 30.3" deep x 26.2" high and is perfect for the living room, study, or foyer [EASY ASSEMBLY]: Includes step-by-step instructions and hardware to make assembly easy and hassle-free [TRUSTED BRAND]: SAFAVIEH has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug and furniture search with SAFAVIEH and explore over 100,000 products today