From febreze
Febreze Home Collection Scented Jar Candle, Meadow Wildflower, 12 oz., Single
CLEAN: Like freshly laundered linen, this candle’s aroma is airy and floral with undertones of refreshing pineFRESH: Meadow Wildflower brings the Febreze freshness you know into the pleasing glow of a candle to create a welcoming atmosphereFRAGRANCE: Top Notes: wildflower blossoms, violet, pink jasmine. Middle Notes: cedarwood, vanilla orchid. Base Notes: vanilla, amber, pine needlesBURN: Featuring two lead-free cotton wicks, our Meadow Wildflower soy blend wax has a burn time of up to 60 hoursCertain trademarks used under license from The Procter & Gamble Company or its affiliates