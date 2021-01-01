From safavieh
Safavieh Home Collection Reinhardt Rattan Cushion Dining Chair (Set of 2) -Fully Assembled DCH8800D-SET2, Brown/Grey
[DESIGNER DETAILS]: Add a chic touch of style to your home with this comfortable and inviting dining chair; Features beautiful coastal rattan details and a plush grey cushion [SET OF 2]: Sold in a set of two (2) for symmetrical matching seating and space for family and friends to gather for years to come [PERFECT SIZE FOR ANY ROOM]: Full dimensions are 19" wide x 17.5" deep x 32" high and is perfect for any dining space or as an accent chair in the living room [NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED]: Arrives fully assembled for ultimate convenience and instant enjoyment in your home [TRUSTED BRAND]: SAFAVIEH has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug and furniture search with SAFAVIEH and explore over 100,000 products today