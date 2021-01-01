IENJOY HOME Home Collection Premium Ultra Soft Chantilly Lace Style Pattern 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set - Light Blue - Queen at Nordstrom Rack

The Chantilly Lace Pattern Sheet Set by The Home Collection is the most luxurious bedding on the market at the most affordable price. The unparalleled softness and the excellent breathability that keeps you dry and cool throughout the night is sure to impress you. You comfort is of the utmost importance to us. In addition to impeccable comfort, our sheets are wrinkle resistant, twice as strong as cotton, and perfect for all seasons. . 4-piece set. Color: light blue. Size: Queen. 90" x 102". Made in China Set includes: . 1 Flat Sheet. 1 Fitted Sheet. 2 Pillow Cases Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach, iron, or use softener. 100% microfiber