SAFAVIEH Home Collection Munro Sungkai Wood/Black Leather Woven Accent Chair (Fully Assembled) ACH1005B

[DESIGNER DETAILS]: Add a chic touch of style to your home with this comfortable and inviting accent chair [DURABLE CONSTRUCTION]: Made from intricately woven black leather and black sungkai wood for long-lasting beauty [PERFECT SIZE FOR ANY ROOM]: Full dimensions are 22" wide x 20.5" deep x 28.5" high and is perfect for any dining space or as an accent chair in the living room [NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED]: Arrives fully assembled for ultimate convenience and instant enjoyment in your home [TRUSTED BRAND]: SAFAVIEH has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug and furniture search with SAFAVIEH and explore over 100,000 products today