From design imports
Design Imports Home Cat Door Mat
The purr-incess of the house welcomes guests inside with help from the Design Imports Home Cat Doormat. It’s made of 100 percent coconut coir fiber that’s purr-fect for wiping mud, snow and other outdoor messes from shoes before entering. It’s suitable for any entryway in your home, whether you place it at the front, garage, back deck or mudroom door. Plus, it’s the just-right size for most doors to glide over it. This doormat is paw-fect for any cat parent—and purr-pares visitors for a possible sighting of kitty!