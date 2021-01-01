From studio designs
Studio Designs Home Ashlar Velvet Tufted Ottoman in Chrome / Mink Brow
The Ashlar Velvet Tufted Ottoman by Studio Designs Home perfectly complements our Ashlar Accent Chair to create the perfect lounge seating for your modern living room. It can also stand alone to provide an extra seating option for your living space. The handsome plush velvet upholstery with polished chrome frame create a sleek and stylish seating option for you. Unlike traditional velvet, this soft, polyester fabric is easy to clean. Its mid- century modern simple lines make it perfect for guest seating in the living room or office. We recommend our Ashlar Accent Chair as a companion piece.