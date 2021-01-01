From foreside
Foreside Rustic Home & Garden Small Cage Wire Metal Pillar Candle Holder, 30
Advertisement
Style: This candle holder features a rustic distressed metal cage design that is perfect for mantle displays, centerpieces, weddings and home décor. Design: The rustic design fits perfectly with your favorite farmhouse décor. Candle holder holds up to a 4 inch wide pillar candle. Candles are not included. Size: This pillar candle holder measures 8 x 8 x 12 inches About Foreside: What makes a place a home? At Foreside we believe the home is as much about the spaces we inhabit as the people we love and the storied objects we surround ourselves with. It's in this place that Foreside brings unique, soulful items that make any place you find yourself in the world, truly home.