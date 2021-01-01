From ashley furniture
Home Accents Light Gray 2'x3' Flokati Accent Rug, Gray
There is only one real Flokati, and still today, Flokati is one of the few products made the same way and in the same place as they were for centuries. Hand Woven in Greece of 100% New Zealand Wool the Original Flokati area rugs are a masterpiece for any home. Combining unique colorations with a truly unique construction, these pieces are a must have in any home looking for style, design and a classic piece of floor art.A rug pad is recommended because it has no substantial backing.