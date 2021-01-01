Home Accents Dinner is Poured Wine Shape Ceramic Spoon Rest, Teal, Blue

Perfect to rest your mess -filled spoons used to craft your celebratory dishes, this stylish ceramic spoon stand is exquisitely crafted in the shape of a wine bottle. Designed with the words, "Dinner is Poured" the witty sentiment coupled with its unique shape, and high resilient ceramic body usher in a touch of playful party flair while also catching spills and drips. Keep it for your own as an everyday kitchen staple or give to friends and family for a toast-worthy gift they'll never forget. Beyond keeping the kitchen clean, it's great for corralling keys, loose change, and other small treasured trinkets.