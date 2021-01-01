Holtzclaw 5-Light Candle Style Empire Chandelier

Add an elegant touch to any space with this absolutely eye-catching metal chandelier, featuring 5 candle-inspired luminaries, rounded orb and droplet accents, scrolling leaf details, and a warm, golden bronze finish. Hang it over a glass-topped table in the dining room to bring a touch of refined style to your entertainment space, then set out a spread of simple candleholders and anchor the ensemble with an earthy scrollwork rug to complete your whole look. To play up its old world look, set out cast iron wall sconces and rustic accents around your space, then call out the leaf details with a simple faux floral bouquet.