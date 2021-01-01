From prep & savour
Holt Coffee Mug
Timeless and elegant, the prep & savor holt 12 piece porcelain mug set is sure to make your next sip special. Whether you're looking for a coffee mug or a teacup, this beautiful white 10-ounce porcelain mug set is perfect for everyday use. Gather up your family and friends, this 12 piece set is also ideal for gatherings and special occasions. Constructed of strong and durable porcelain, these cups will last throughout the years. Lightweight with a fresh design, microwave and dishwasher safe.