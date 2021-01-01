Troy Lighting Holstrom Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Black - Size: Extra Large

Chinese pagoda meets Colonial lantern. The Holstrom Outdoor Wall Sconce by Troy Lighting plays off the traditional lantern lighting design with surprising Far East-inspired details, such as a pagoda-style roof and the privacy panel-like banding of the frame. The entire frame is made out of Hand-Crafted Aluminum, with a Forged Iron finish to give it a roughened, industrial feel. Fitted in-between the metal bands, Clear Glass further protects the internal light source and lets its light shine forth freely. Given its more classic design roots, this outdoor Wall Sconce is a great piece with which to add some unexpected interest to more traditional exterior architecture. Color: Black. Finish: Forged Iron