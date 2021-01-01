From troy lighting
Holstrom Outdoor Post Light by Troy Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (P7435)
The classic iron lantern gets a modern, Asian-inspired makeover with the Holstrom Outdoor Post Light by Troy Lighting. Here, the frame is actually strong but lightweight Hand-Crafted Aluminum, finished in Forged Iron to give it some of that hand-wrought texture. The Far East design influence shows itself primarily in the lanterns curved pagoda-style roof and horizontal banding around the frame. The lights within stay clean and dry with the help of Clean Glass panels that have been set inside, snug against the frame. The glass manages to be protective without blocking any of the beams of light that shine through the bands. California-based Troy Lighting was founded in 1963 with a focus on both indoor and outdoor lighting options. Best known for their playful, mid-century modern designs with an industrial edge, Troy Lighting seeks to use custom-made parts for each piece they produce. Their Andromeda 12 light pendant looks chic in a contemporary home while the Watson outdoor wall sconce is ideal for lighting communal outdoor spaces. Color: Black. Finish: Forged Iron