From holoprosencephaly family awareness support ribbon

Holoprosencephaly Family Awareness Mother Wings Support Ribb Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Mother Holoprosencephaly support, Holoprosencephaly Niece, Holoprosencephaly nephew, Holoprosencephaly son, Holoprosencephaly daughter, Holoprosencephaly baby, K12Holoprosencephaly Mother, Holoprosencephaly Mom, H 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com