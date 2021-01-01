From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Holman 3-Light Brushed Nickel Chandelier with Dimmable Candelabra LED Bulb
Advertisement
The Holman collection by Sea Gull Lighting brings versatility and style to those just starting out. With softly flared glass and curved arms, there is just enough detail to give the overall look a lift while keeping it simple enough for those on a budget. Several chandeliers and sconces can be installed with lighting shining up or down, allowing the fixture to be customized for the specific space and function. Offered in a Brushed Nickel finish or Bell Metal Bronze finish, both with Satin Etched glass. The assortment includes 9-light, 5-light and 3-light chandeliers, pendants in 5 sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as 1-light, 2-light 3-light and 4-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and Energy Star-qualified LED lamping are available.