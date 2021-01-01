Sea Gull Lighting Holman 5.25 in. 1-Light Bronze Traditional Classic Mini Pendant with Satin Etched Glass Shade

The Sea Gull Lighting Holman 1 light mini pendant in bronze provides abundant light to your home, while adding style and interest. The Holman collection by Sea Gull Lighting brings versatility and style to those just starting out. With softly flared glass and curved arms, there is just enough detail to give the overall look a lift while keeping it simple enough for those on a budget. Several chandeliers and sconces can be installed with lighting shining up or down, allowing the fixture to be customized for the specific space and function. Offered in a brushed nickel finish or bronze finish, both with satin etched glass. The assortment includes nine-light, 5-light and 3-light chandeliers, pendants in 5 sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as 1-light, 2-light 3-light and 4-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent lamping are available. Most of these fixtures easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately.