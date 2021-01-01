From cobb hill
Cobb Hill Hollywood 4 Strap
Get ready for feel fabulous in the Cobb Hill Hollywood 4 Strap open-toe leather sandal. Maximum adjustability with four-hook-and-loop fasteners. Soft textile linings with an anatomically contoured EVA footbed that provides all-day comfort and shock-absorption. Embedded steel shank offers added stability. Woodgrain wedge on a durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 7 oz Platform Height: 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.