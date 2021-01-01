Hollowell 80" Velvet Rolled Arm Sofa
Description
SeatRemovable Cushion CoverNoReversible CushionsNoTufted CushionsYesToss Pillows IncludedYesProduct CareDust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals.Features:WarrantyCommercial WarrantyYesProduct WarrantyYesWarranty Length1 YearFull or Limited WarrantyLimitedProduct Type: SofaDesign: StandardReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Seating Capacity - to Migrate: 5Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: GrayLeg Color: BlackPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: Foam;PolyesterSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Sinuous SpringsBack Fill Material: PolyesterBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: SeatRemovable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: YesToss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: 5Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Dust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals.Durability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Rolled ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Tufted backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 1250Country of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: Foam Density: 1.7 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: Rustic / LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustComponent Connector: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): 5Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Cert