Noble House Holihan 3-Piece 59.1 in. Sonoma Grey Oak Entertainment Center with 1-Drawer Fits TV's up to 63 in. with Shelves

Prepare yourself for an entertainment set that will soon be your new best friend on Friday evenings. Easily upgrade your interior space with a sleek set that gives your living room the perfect modern vibe and plenty of organizational space. Including a TV stand with storage space and two bookshelves, this set offers slots for your media players and many shelves to house your movie collections. This set is finished with gorgeous hairpin legs to create the perfect set for all your entertainment needs. Color: Sonoma Grey Oak.