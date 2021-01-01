DII Holiday Plaid 100% Cotton Ribbed Placemats - 13x 19, Set of 6 & Tartan Holy Plaid 100% Cotton Table Runner, Machine Washable for Holiday Gatherings, Dinner Parties, & Christmas (14x72)

Product 1: SET OF SIX - Rectangular placemats measure 13x19" made of 100% five ply cotton they are a staple for every kitchen. Product 1: EASY CARE - Have a mess? These are easy to care for, simply throw in the wash to clean and lay flat to dry. Product 1: ADDS A FINISHING TOUCH – With a large variety of color options these can be mixed and matched and swaped out depending on the season. Entertain guests and serve a big meal with all the fixings on our placemats year after year! Product 1: ENHANCE YOUR HOME - These solid ribbed mats are a great basic to dress up into a formal meal or for something casual. Easily adds texture and interest to any table. Product 2: FOR YOUR TABLE -The 100% cotton table runner is 14x72" Product 2: EASY CARE - Machine washable, Gentle cycle, Tumble dry low and Low iron if needed. Product 2: ADDS A FINISHING TOUCH – A red tartan plaid table runner with crisscrossing bands of green and white is a classic way to add holiday cheer to your home. The perfect table runner for Christmas. Product 2: ENHANCE YOUR HOME – This elegant table runner is sure to add a festive touch to your table. Great for entry way tables, low book shelves, dining tables, or other surfaces of your home as well.