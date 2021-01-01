From the holiday aisle
Holiday Magic Gingerbread 3-D Cookie Jar
Capture the magic of Christmas with The Holiday AisleÂ®âs âHoliday Magic Gingerbreadâ 3-d Cookie Jar designed by the popular artist Susan Winget. Keep your favorite holiday cookies and treats fresh in these beautifully sculpted and hand painted 10 âH Gingerbread Man. Also, a festive holiday decoration for your home. Coordinating Gingerbread mugs, plates, serveware and 3-d accessories are available as well as the other Holiday Magic products of Snowmen, Santaâs, Gnomes and Nutcrackers.