George & Viv Holiday Cookie Apron By George & Viv in Pink Size ADULT

Designed by Emily Taylor in collaboration with George & Viv, this apron adds a practical (and charming) touch to baking marathons this holiday season. About Emily Taylor Driven by a passion for nature and a love of flowers, Canadian artist Emily Taylor creates whimsical illustrations and patterns that call to mind a tender, nostalgic feeling and adorn everything from gift sets and stationery to home goods. About George & Viv A girl and her dog. So begins the story of George & Viv, our line of one-of-a-kind bath, beauty, and home decor products. A confident, fluffy rescue pup George and an imaginative, spirited young girl Viv inspire this unique line of perfect-for-gifting goodies.