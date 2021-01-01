Wynwood Studio Holiday and Seasonal Wall Art Canvas Prints 'Ice Skating' Christmas Home Décor - Gray, Green, 20" x 20":This art piece has a square orientationholiday design to bring you the perfect wall artSustainable and forest friendlyProfessionally hand stretched in a 1.5 inch-thick sustainable wood frameArrives ready to hang with pre-installed hooks for easy hanging. Nail and hanger also includedPrinted using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colorsAvailable in several size options