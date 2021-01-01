From manhattan comfort

Manhattan Comfort Holguin Barstool in Grey, Black and Gold (Set of 2)

$645.27
In stock
Description

Have a Stylish Seat in Your Space with the Holguin Bar Stool Set by Manhattan Comfort, with Two Chairs Featuring a Luxurious Midcentury Design and Smooth Faux Leather Upholstered Seat in Grey and Black. Each Measures 20.87 inches L x 22.05 inches W x 41.34 inches H and Weighs 35 lbs. Ready to assemble. Includes Two Chairs. Comes with a Durable Wood Frame. Gorgeous Pointed Gold-Tipped Legs and a Stylish Curved Backrest with Deep Diamond Tufting. Comes with Smooth Faux Leather Upholstery. The Perfect Chairs for Your Home.

