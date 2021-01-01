From kenneth cole new york
KENNETH COLE NEW YORK Holden Grid 2-Piece Blue Striped Cotton Twin Duvet Cover Set
Give your bedroom a stylish makeover with the Holden Grid Duvet Cover Set from Kenneth Cole New York. This all-cotton set features a classic light blue grid pattern across the face of the duvet cover and coordinating shams. The washed twill fabric of this ensemble is stretched while drying, creating a peached fabric finish. Duvet cover reverses to a smaller scale grid, allowing you to create a more versatile bedroom look. The modern duvet cover features a button closure with additional inner corner ties to help keep your duvet insert in place. The included shams feature an easy overlap closure. Style this ensemble with our Micro Twill sheets to complete your bedroom decor. Duvet cover set is machine washable for easy care. Twin duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (86 in. L x 68 in. W) and 1-sham (21 in. L x 27 in. W). Full/Queen duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (92 in. L x 88 in. W) and 2-shams (21 in. L x 27 in. W). King duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (92 in. L x 107 in. W) and 2-shams (21 in. L x 37 in. W).