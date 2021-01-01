Hold Wall Sconce by SkLO - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (LT267-CLR)

Advertisement
The Hold Wall Sconce by SkLO presents a simple construction that offers a pleasant organic presence to its surroundings. Made in the Czech Republic, it takes design cues from expertise in diverse areas such as glassworking, craft art, and architectural design, beginning with a metal disc wall mount and hook that holds a hand-blown glass shade suspended around a single lamp, while the unique construction methods ensure that no two sconces are alike. The shade appears to stretch down as if still molten hot from a slender glass band, a visual theme amplified by the warm glow of light from within. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Color: Clear. Finish: Dark Oxidized