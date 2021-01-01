Hokus Pokus Vino Mode Red Wine White Wine Rose Wine AM PM Fun T-Shirt

Wine Lovers! Zu Vino sag ich nie no. I love good wine and could always drink. The day is often dominated by the delicious drink. My Circulation. But deliberately drink. Great gift for mom, dad, uncle, aunt, brother, sister, all Ü18 Veni Vidi Vino! In Vino Veritas Neatly thrown into Schorle? For wine lovers. Casual drinker. Winetasting. Red wine, rose wine, white wine. Whether Riesling, Pinot Grigio, Weißburgundy, Merlot, Primitivo, Dornfelder, Wine spritzer, etc. Chin Chin & Salute! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem